Paxton gets back a coach familiar with the program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s back to the bench at Paxton for coach Steve Williams. Paxton has hired the coach to lead the Lady Bobcats basketball program once again. I say again because he coached the team before between 2009 and 2015, leading the cats to a 1A State Championship in 2014. His overall record at Paxton an impressive 133-37, so the folks there know they are getting a high caliber coach. Coach Williams left Paxton in 2015 to go to Tennessee to help with family. He moved back to the Panhandle and spent the last 6 seasons coaching at Crestview, but tells us he jumped at the chance to come back to Paxton when the opportunity presented itself.

