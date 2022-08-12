Softball league coming to Frank Brown Park

By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department invites you out for softball.

They are offering three different softball leagues currently.

The girl’s league will cover ages 8-13 and will be broken up in two divisions. Division three will have girl’s aged 8-10 and division 4 will have ages 11-13.

Registration is currently open online with evaluation days taking place on August 29th and 30th.

The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department also offers a co-ed and men’s league.

Registration for those leagues are open now until August 31st. Participants must sign up at the Frank Brown Park Community Center.

Each team will have scheduled games and practices each week.

