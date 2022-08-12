Suspect in home invasion arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County.

When deputies arrived, they learned that two men broke into a vehicle and then forcibly entered the residence which was occupied by the victim.

The victim reportedly armed herself and fired several shots toward the intruders. The suspects then fled the residence.

The victim provided a description of the suspects, as well as the vehicle that they were traveling in.

The description of the suspect and vehicle was provided to the community with a request for assistance in locating the suspect.

An anonymous tip was received which led to identifying Steven Matthew Baxter as a suspect.

Investigators with the JCSO were able to determine Baxter was one of the suspects that broke into the home after following several leads.

Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a vehicle, Burglary of a Structure, Grand Theft and Felony Petit Theft.

Baxter was served with the warrant on August 11tth at the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he was already being held on previous charges.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending for individuals who were an accessory to the crimes.

If anyone has information on this investigation, you’re asked to please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Chipola Crimestoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at chipolacrimestoppers.com

