Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unsettled weather pattern will continue for a couple more days in the panhandle before slightly drier air moves in Sunday into Monday. For tonight showers & storms will redevelop overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect a 70% chance of storms w/highs in the mid 80s. The rain chances will fall to 60% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 20% by Monday. The tropics are quiet with no areas of interest in the Atlantic.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

