Tips for making affordable and healthy school lunches

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The time and planning it takes to put together a school lunch may have you tempted to send your kid off with lunch money.

“The thing about lunch, you want them to have the energy to get through the rest of the day,” Marcia Pell, a registered dietitian nutritionist, said.

Pell said there are simple and cost-effective ways to pack a healthy meal at home!

“I kind of think of it like a budget,” Pell said. “You need to do the necessities first. With lunches, that’s going to be the food groups that nourish your child.”

First, avoid foods that are already packaged.

“You pay for that convenience,” Pell said. “Some things are not that hard to do yourself, you can slice your own cheese.”

Consider buying in bulk.

“Probably going to be cheaper to buy a bigger container,” Pell said. “And if it’s something you can use in a week or so, it’ll save money.”

Utilize leftovers.

“If you have leftovers at dinner, you could just while you’re cleaning up, put it in a container,” Pell said.

Another money-saving tip is to shop for foods at affordable-priced stores like the Dollar Store.

“See what you can buy at the Dollar Store,” Pell said. “I got this at Dollar General. A lot of the time it’s cheaper to get healthy food at the Dollar store.”

When shopping for produce, you don’t need to buy organic.

“When things are in season it’s usually a better price, there’s no need to buy organic and spend extra money that way,” Pell said.

Use reusable Tupperware.

“Fill this up with a variety of healthy foods and then just wash it in the dishwasher,” Pell said. “Then you’re not buying baggies all the time. That’s good for the environment as well.”

Save time and money this school year with these money-saving tips.

You can find quick and healthy recipes on Pell’s website here.

