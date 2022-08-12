Vernon community holds community practice day in honor of Coach Pike

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a day of remembrance and celebration for members of the Vernon community on Thursday.

Caring and loving are just a few words to describe what Vernon Football Coach Trey Pike meant not only to his students but to his peers in the community.

“He always cared about everyone, he was always loving,” Marci Champion & Emelia Brock, Vernon Varsity Cheerleaders said.

Before he died, Pike organized a community practice day at the high school, on Thursday Vernon staff and community members made it happen.

“The idea, this was Coach Pike’s baby, he wanted to get all three levels of Vernon Football together at the same time to have a joint practice,” Chad Weeks, Vernon Interim Head Coach and Athletic Director said.

Vernon Interim Head Coach and Athletic Director Chad Weeks say through this practice it allows each level to inspire one another.

“You know it’s important for the young kids to see the older kids, and it’s more important for the older kids to see those little kids. Because those young kids, idolize those other kids, and you know we lose sight of that sometimes but it’s important they know who’s watching them on Friday nights,” Weeks said.

Although Pike’s time with the teams was cut short, weeks says his legacy will be honored through hashtag #playforpike all season long.

“He’s made such an impact in such a short period of time. Not just on our kids, the middle school kids. He taught at the middle school last year. So all of our middle school kids were close to him. So it’s become a rallying cry, to putting one foot in front of the other,” Weeks said.

And from someone who knew him well, if Pike had been here for this event, ”He would have been beaming ear to ear if he was here. He would have been waving at everyone in the stands. He would have been high-fiving the cheerleaders. He would have been doing his hang ten. I mean he lived for this. He re-arranged his whole life to be a varsity football coach. I mean this was his dream and he would be very happy,” Anna Beth Rackley, Vernon High School Varsity Cheer Coach said.

Remembering the man members of the community call a great guy that left a lasting impression.

Weeks wants to emphasize to members of the Vernon community, that they are a strong community and their children will be taken care of this season.

