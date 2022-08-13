Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation.

She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach.

The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program to assist all high school students graduating from the GCSC service district with their tuition and fees.

“They said can you do this over a five-year span and I said yes we will. Like I said we have given for years, and the routine at the end of the day, and you think we have been here for 47 years what can we do to live on in Bay County? I just felt like this was the way,” Newby said.

Officials with the GCSC Foundation said that the donation will be used to support the Gulf Coast Guarantee program, that assists all high school students graduating from the GCSC service district with their tuition and fees.

Newby told NewsChannel 7, that she attended Gulf Coast herself and hopes to inspire others to donate to the program as well.

To read more about the program click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.