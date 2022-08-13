Cottondale hosts officials scrimmage

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a busy night under the lights on the football field at Cottondale where half a dozen area high school teams gathered to get in some work, head to head on the field. While at the same time, allowing area officials to work into game mode. Coach Obert and his Hornets hosting this six team officials scrimmage. The six teams each getting in one half of play against one of the other teams on hand.

The first half here giving Holmes and Bozeman the chance to go at it... Sneads and Liberty took the field over for the second half of play. And then host Cottondale took on Graceville to finish the night. Before his Hornets took the field we spoke with coach Obert about hosting this event.

“And it’s a lot of work and there’s a lot of stuff to do. But it’s fun and it’s good for the community. They get to come out and watch some good football. And give them something, give us something to do. There’s not a lot to do in Cottondale but when the lights are on on Friday night, with this many good teams here, it makes it fun. "

Area teams now focused on their respective preseason classic games next week, with Bay the exception. The Tornadoes are playing Enterprise, and since Alabama begins its regular season next week, Bay’s game at Enterprise a regular season game for coach Brown and company.

