Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years.

“Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”

Officials say they’re proud of how far the county has come.

“Two hundred years of this place shows 200 years of progress and growth, and this is really just marking a milestone and looking forward to 200 more years of more progress and more growth,” Bass said.

To celebrate this milestone, County Officials and local sponsors have teamed up to host a carnival-like celebration on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Jackson County Ag Center on U.S 90.

“We’re going to have ring toss, football toss, duck pond, things like that,” Interim Tourist Development Council Director Daniel Darbyshire said. “We’re also going to have some inflatables, some water games, so parents pack accordingly for that. We’re going to have live music inside and outside at different parts of the day. We’re also going to have food trucks, vendors, things like that.”

Officials say they are excited to celebrate as residents of the county, too.

“I moved to Jackson County in 2013, my freshman year of high school,” Darbyshire said. “This is huge for us.”

“It’s really a point of pride for me, it holds a special place in my heart,” Bass said.

That’s why the community is invited to celebrate the last 200 years of Jackson County Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no fee to enter or play games, but food trucks and other vendors will cost money.

