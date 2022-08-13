Marlins working towards start of 2022 volleyball seaosn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold volleyball team is busy working towards the start of the 2022 season. Coach Danielle Hayes going into her third season at the helm there and working to improve upon a 13-14 season of a year ago. The Marlins with just two seniors on board this season, so once again they’ll have to rely on a young group of players coming up. With less than two weeks to go before the season, Coach Hayes knows she still has her work cut out for her but is confident here young players will step up. “Overall I feel like we’ve got some really good returners coming up through.” says coach Hayes. “We’re a very young team, so we had a really productive summer, kind of getting our freshman, sophomores, up to pace on what our upper classmen have been taught the past couple of years. We’re definitely still rebuilding, and we’re excited about our future. And we have the potential to have a very successful season this year, even with a young team.”

With such a young squad, well there will be some pressure on the the freshman and sophomores to mature quickly, says the coach. “So we’re definitely trying to push our younger girls to take ownership in the program. And really find their voice. So we have a few that we’re really keeping our eye on that we think can really help the seniors in that leadership role. And definitely a couple of sophomores that are right there. And our freshman class is really promising. We have two varsity freshman we think can really make some waves here, so we’re excited.”

The Marlins will compete in 5A-District-1 this season against Choctaw, Fort Walton Beach, Pine Forest, Washington and Escambia. A tough district for sure, especially with a roster dominated by underclassmen. The coach though says she’s confident in the two seniors to lead the way.

”So we only have two seniors, Emma Hampton and Cadence Goeden. Emma is opposite slash setter and Cadence is outside. Cadence was our Offensive Player of the Year last year, she was an All-County selection and Emma was a Second Team All-County selection. So they both bring a lot of leadership to the court, they both bring a lot of experience, they’ve both been on varsity for almost their entire volleyball careers here at Arnold. So, we’re really blessed to have them and hopefully they’ll still... really steer the team down the right path.”

The Marlins will play at Chiles in a jamboree type event on Saturday the 20th, then open the regular season at home against Wakulla on the 23rd.

