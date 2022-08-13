Panama City man dies in Traffic Crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd street Friday night.

Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say Joshua Zweifel, 29, of Panama City, was riding a motorcycle west on 23rd street. A Chevy truck was in a turn lane in front of Stanford Station, heading east, when it turned in front of the motorcycle.

When Zweifel tried to stop, the motorcycle slid into the passenger side of the truck.

Zweifel was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, Juan Manuel Reyna Bautists, 32, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing death or serious bodily injury.

The crash is still under investigation. The Panama City Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously with the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

