Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight over the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will increase by Saturday morning at the coast. On Saturday we will see coastal storms at the coast in the AM and then inland in the PM. Those storms that develop inland will push back to the coast before dissipating. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday we will see drier air filter into the panhandle decreasing rain chances to 30%. There should be more sunshine as well with highs in the upper 80s. The drier air lasts through Monday before rain chances ramp up starting Tuesday.

