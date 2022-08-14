Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Falling prices are giving Americans a little bit of relief, but overall inflation is still close to its highest level in four decades. (CNN, AAA.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles who went missing in Panama City Beach are believed to still be in the area.
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
A tractor that was mowing grass in Jackson county was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is addressing how his deputies handle children who may have...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking different stance on Baker Act

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting