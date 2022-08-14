Hometown hero’s foundation holds annual backpack drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Win Within’s third annual back-to-school backpack drive was held at Rosenwald High School Saturday morning.

Win Within Founder Janarius Robinson is a Bay County native and a Minnesota Vikings NFL player.

He had a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, so he couldn’t participate in the event.

However, the line of cars waiting to receive a backpack and school supplies before the gates even opened at 10 a.m. wasn’t short.

Members of the Win Within Foundation and volunteers prepared 75 backpacks and school supplies for kids in the community.

All of the backpacks were paid for by Robinson himself.

The event was first-come, first-serve, while supplies lasted.

Robinson’s mom Cherine Duncan said her son had a vision of helping those in need ever since he was a little boy.

She also said all of her son’s efforts are coming to fruition after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“A lot of people are still suffering from Hurricane Michael and the pandemic,” Duncan said. “A lot of people aren’t really working and have kids who can’t really afford to get school supplies. So, it has been a dream of his as a little boy to make it one day to be able to help the community and to always give back to Panama City.”

There are two backpacks left for anyone who might need one.

You can get involved with Win Within by visiting its Facebook page or this website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.