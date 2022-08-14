Local nonprofit hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Save the Closet in Panama City Beach isn’t new to helping communities in need.

The nonprofit has helped more than 13,000 people in five states since it started back in 2018.

Save the Closet is now accepting clothing donations for flood victims in Kentucky.

It’s not volunteers’ first time to the Bluegrass State, though. They helped Kentuckians last December when a tornado moved across Western Kentucky.

“Literally people walked for three miles in freezing rain, so we realized there was a need, a serious need,” Save the Closet Founder Katy Pinson said. “This is an even more remote location than that was as far as being mountainous. It’s an hour from one city to another city, so it’s complicated for people to get assistance and get help.”

Pinson says these donations help folks in more ways than one.

“We’ve had people break down in tears,” Pinson said. “They have nicer clothes than they’ve ever had before.”

Clothing donations must follow a certain criteria, though.

“All of it has to meet our quality and condition standards which means no holes, no tears, no bleach, no pilling,” Pinson said. “They have to be new or like-new condition.”

Pinson says she follows these standards for an important reason.

“We want to provide donations with dignity,” Pinson said. “We don’t want anyone to feel diminished when they’re already dealing with so much chaos and loss.”

Save the Closet will visit Kentucky sometime in September, but they can’t do what they do without public support.

You can get involved with the nonprofit by visiting its Facebook page and website.

