Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sherriff’s Office reports they have arrested a woman’s son after she was discovered dead in her home overnight.

Sheriff’s officials say they received a call to do a welfare check on a local woman at about 2 a.m, at a home on Chipewa Stree, in Callaway.

Sheriff’s deputies report they discovered the victim dead within her home with evidence of foul play.

BCSO Criminal Investigations were called to the scene.

The body has been turned over to the Medical Examiner.

Investigators said they determined the evidence led them to the woman’s son Dikajah Davion Teague.

Investigators said when they learned Teague was involved they were also informed he was going to leave the area.

A Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was issued for Teague and his vehicle. Officials report a BCSO deputy stopped him a short time later. A traffic stop was conducted and Teague was detained and interviewed.

Teague is being charged with an Open Count of Murder. He has been taken to the Bay County Jail.

