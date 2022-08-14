Southern Soul Music Festival

Southern Soul Music Festival
Southern Soul Music Festival(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City community gathered in Callaway this afternoon to get down to some soul music.

The Southern Soul Music Festival is the first of what event officials hope to become an annual event for the area.

Artists from all over and local artists gathered to play in front of crowds.

Those organizing the festival say the idea came from all of the events happening on the beach, they figured it was about time for a music event to happen in the city.

“We never had anything going on on this side of the city. The beach got all these big events so we wanted to say hey if they can do it we can do it too. We ain’t on that level yet just. It is our first annual but we are going to be doing this for a long time,” an Event Organizer, said

The festival wrapped up at 8 P.M. Saturday night.

