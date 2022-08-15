Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol a 2020 Dodge Charger. was clocked going 98 MPH on the Hathaway bridge.

Trooper said they were unable to overtake.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they located the vehicle near 231 and attempted to stop it.

FHP reports the charger continued northbound on 231 reaching speeds over 115 mph until it got a flat tire.

Caleb Sanford, the driver was arrested and charged with Fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they continuing to work together to keep their citizens safe.

