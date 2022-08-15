Floridians travel to Eastern Kentucky to help out flood victims

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Destruction and devastation, are two words to describe Eastern Kentucky after flash flooding took dozens of lives and left many without a place to call home.

“They are devastated, you know they have lost just about everything they have, a lot of them have and they are just trying to figure out what they are going to do next,” Allan Austin, Disaster Relief Baptist Church Regional Director,

Allan Austin traveled up to Kentucky from the Panhandle earlier this week to help out Kentuckians. He assisted in cleaning out the homes that had received extensive flood damage.

“There are some houses that got completely flooded about four or five feet of water in each house and we are cleaning those out. Getting all of the furniture out getting everything out so that insurance and FEMA can come in and determine whether they are going to re-do the house or whether they will tear it down and start over,” Austin said.

Those that call Eastern Kentucky home told Austin, they just don’t know where to go.

“I just talked to a school teacher who lives two doors down from where we are working and her house has already been cleaned out. But she is like she grew up here and she has never seen water like this and so they really don’t know how to react.”

Austin said they will have crews in and out of the area as long as their help is needed.

