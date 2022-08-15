Monday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances return later this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and mostly dry night in the panhandle w/lows in the mid 70s. On Tuesday the heat is on again with highs in the 80s (coast) and 90s (inland) w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 20% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. Rain chances jump up to 70% Thursday and through the weekend as temperatures fall into the upper 80s. For now, the tropics remain quiet through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles who went missing in Panama City Beach are believed to still be in the area.
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A tractor that was mowing grass in Jackson county was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
Footage shows fight before Thomas Drive shooting, third person charged

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we won't see much for rain on radar today.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast 8/14
Sunday Evening Forecast
Weekend Forecast 8/13/22
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will be higher on Saturday & lower Sunday.
Weekend Forecast