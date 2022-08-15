Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and mostly dry night in the panhandle w/lows in the mid 70s. On Tuesday the heat is on again with highs in the 80s (coast) and 90s (inland) w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 20% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. Rain chances jump up to 70% Thursday and through the weekend as temperatures fall into the upper 80s. For now, the tropics remain quiet through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

