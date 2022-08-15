Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on the way for the morning drive. Eastbound travelers go ahead and grab the shades for the morning hours. We won’t have too much concern for rain chances later today either. So go ahead and leave the umbrellas at home. While a stray shower is still possible later today, the chances you catch it while outdoors are slim.

Otherwise, we’re off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably for a hot and humid one ahead. Temperatures will warm fast in the morning sunshine to the low 80s by lunch with highs today in the upper 80s for the coast to low 90s inland.

We’ll get to start the week with lower rain chances. However, another favorable rain pattern will settle back in by mid to late week.

Today and Tuesday will be the drier days of the week with afternoon storms returning by Wednesday and Thursday. A front will stall out in the Southeast toward the end of the week, fostering a stormier setup for the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot and humid highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a quiet start to the week with regards to rain chances. But activity returning by the mid to late week.

