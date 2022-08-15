Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial

Genene Hall sat with her Attorney, Chris Dunn, during jury selection.
Genene Hall sat with her Attorney, Chris Dunn, during jury selection.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery.

Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office, and one of two people being charged in this case. Hall and Roberta Cotton were investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) back in 2017 and arrested the same year. Cotton pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to testify against Hall, and was sentenced to four years in prison and five years probation.

FHP investigators previously told NewsChannel 7 the duo was allegedly stealing the $225 impact fee for registering new tags in Florida, and had forged more than 200 records.

“This is what most people would think is not typically in our scope of practice as far as investigating, but we do have the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, that actually do cases like this on a regular basis,” FHP Lieutenant Jason King said. “This is one of those times where we took a case and saw it all the way through the investigation and now it’s pending trial.”

Five men and four women were chosen to serve on the jury. Officials say opening arguments will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a few State’s witnesses may take the stand as well.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles who went missing in Panama City Beach are believed to still be in the area.
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A tractor that was mowing grass in Jackson county was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
Footage shows fight before Thomas Drive shooting, third person charged

Latest News

Genene Hall Jury Selection
Genene Hall Jury Selection
Thomas Drive Shooting Footage
Thomas Drive Shooting Footage
New coach John Pate changing some things up for the Buccaneers this fall
New Buccaneers coach doling out some tough love
Birth Your Way Midwifery is located in Panama City.
Holistic approach to child birth in this week’s Medical Monday