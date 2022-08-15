Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery.

Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office, and one of two people being charged in this case. Hall and Roberta Cotton were investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) back in 2017 and arrested the same year. Cotton pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to testify against Hall, and was sentenced to four years in prison and five years probation.

FHP investigators previously told NewsChannel 7 the duo was allegedly stealing the $225 impact fee for registering new tags in Florida, and had forged more than 200 records.

“This is what most people would think is not typically in our scope of practice as far as investigating, but we do have the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, that actually do cases like this on a regular basis,” FHP Lieutenant Jason King said. “This is one of those times where we took a case and saw it all the way through the investigation and now it’s pending trial.”

Five men and four women were chosen to serve on the jury. Officials say opening arguments will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a few State’s witnesses may take the stand as well.

