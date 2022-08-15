PCPD searching for runaway; possibly endangered

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is looking for a runaway who is believed to be endangered.

India S. McKenzie, a 16-year-old black female, was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt with Monopoly symbols on it, black pants, and black socks with flip flops. McKenzie also has an unknown tattoo on one of her hands.

India S. McKenzie, 16-years-old, is believed to be an endangered runaway.
She was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on August 14th in the Bunkers Cove Road area.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or report tips anonymously on a smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

