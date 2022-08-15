Sailing Sunday event raises funds for historic landmark

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Governor Stone’s restoration efforts are underway.

These efforts can’t be made without public support, though.

That’s why The Friends of The Governor Stone is determined to raise enough money so the beloved historical landmark can set sail again.

A Sunday Sailing fundraising event was held at the Salty Hobo in St. Andrews today.

Different vendors, arts and crafts, and even sailing was open to the public.

Folks could experience what it’s like to be out on the water.

“This event today, and anytime we’re raising money, it is very important because FEMA, even though they’ve given us the grant, the government’s very slow on reimbursements,” said Colleen Reilly, President of the Friends of The Governor Stone, Inc. “It’s taking up to 90 days before we can get reimbursed for money that we’ve already spent on the restoration.”

Reilly said these Sunday Sailings will take continue to take place as long as the weather is decent.

The public is also welcome to participate in the schooner’s restoration efforts at St. Andrew School along Bayview Avenue in Panama City.

