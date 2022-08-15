Sailing Sunday event raises funds for historic landmark

The Governor Stone is being restored after Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it.
The Governor Stone is being restored after Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Governor Stone’s restoration efforts are underway.

These efforts can’t be made without public support, though.

That’s why The Friends of The Governor Stone is determined to raise enough money so the beloved historical landmark can set sail again.

A Sunday Sailing fundraising event was held at the Salty Hobo in St. Andrews today.

Different vendors, arts and crafts, and even sailing was open to the public.

Folks could experience what it’s like to be out on the water.

“This event today, and anytime we’re raising money, it is very important because FEMA, even though they’ve given us the grant, the government’s very slow on reimbursements,” said Colleen Reilly, President of the Friends of The Governor Stone, Inc. “It’s taking up to 90 days before we can get reimbursed for money that we’ve already spent on the restoration.”

Reilly said these Sunday Sailings will take continue to take place as long as the weather is decent.

The public is also welcome to participate in the schooner’s restoration efforts at St. Andrew School along Bayview Avenue in Panama City.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles who went missing in Panama City Beach are believed to still be in the area.
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
A tractor that was mowing grass in Jackson county was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries

Latest News

Driver charged after fleeing from officers on the Hathaway Bridge.
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
Floridians travel to Eastern Kentucky to help out flood victims.
Floridians travel to Eastern Kentucky to help out flood victims
Sunday Evening Forecast 8/14
Sunday Evening Forecast
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive