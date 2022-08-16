Alf Coleman Road improvements to be unveiled at Tuesday meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach is all clear. But when the skies open up, flooding becomes a major issue.

“It can be impassible, a lot of time they’ll put signs up, a lot of times the police actually come out with lights and keep people out and turn them back around,” Ray Wilcox, a Panama City Beach resident said.

The flooding is generally a nuisance to those traveling between Hutchinson Blvd and Back Beach Road, but for local businesses, it can have major impacts on stormy days.

“A lot of times it’ll shut the business down too where people can only access our business just from the back beach road entrance, " Wilcox said in reference to the Dairy Queen located on Alf Coleman Road.

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) of Panama City Beach is now working on fixing the problem.

“This is one of the worst areas and so it’s a place that we definitely want to address,” Scott Passmore, Assistant Program Manager at Corradino Group said.

Officials say this area struggles as a result of low elevation and saturated soil. That means there is nowhere for the water to go.

“So basically the ground does not absorb storms like it does in a lot of the areas of panama city beach and so that water cannot percolate into the ground and so it builds up and it will flood the road before it eventually runs off,” Passmore said.

The CRA’s proposed solution includes raising the road surface.

“One of the prime purposes of the project is to raise the elevation of Alf Coleman by about a foot,” Passmore said. “The project is funded it’s a cooperative effort with the Florida Department of Transportation so they are providing federal funding to do this.”

Local residents like Wilcox are thrilled to see changes coming soon.

“Yes! Please, please. Fix the road. Please,” said Wilcox.

Construction will take about a year to complete. The CRA currently expects the project to be finished by spring of 2024.

An open hall meeting will be held at Panama City Beach City Hall on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to see the full plans for the project and make suggestions. All are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.