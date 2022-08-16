Defamation lawsuit settled with Parker city councilwomen

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A defamation lawsuit filed by a former Parker City Commission candidate has been settled.

The lawsuit was filed by former Parker City Commission candidate, Ken Thomas, against Parker councilwomen April Gibson and Tonya Barrow.

An attorney for Thomas, Clifford. C. Higby, issued the following statement:

“The defamation lawsuit brought by former candidate Ken Thomas against Parker City Councilwomen April Gibson and Tonya Barrow has been settled. Mrs. Gibson and Mrs. Barrow have each paid an undisclosed sum in return for withdrawal of the suit and agreement of no further action.”

This comes after a controversial Parker City Council meeting last year. You can read that original story here.

