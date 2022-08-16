Governor DeSantis announces proposals to help teachers

Governor Ron DeSantis
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW PORT RICHEY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to strengthen Florida’s teaching workforce, Governor Ron DeSantis announced three proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session on Tuesday.

The plans span across recruiting targeted to retired first responders and veterans to the classroom, an apprenticeship program that would provide bonuses to teachers for mentoring aspiring teachers, and a scholarship program for K-12 teachers interested in dual enrollment for high school campuses.

“These three initiatives will build on our efforts to increase recruitment and retention of high quality teachers. Great teachers don’t become great teachers because they are sitting in a university lecture hall. What makes a teacher great is being in the classroom, watching other teachers, and seeing what works,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With today’s announcement we will be helping more teachers gain that critical firsthand experience and we will be recruiting first responders and veterans to continue their service in the classroom. Our students will greatly benefit from these programs.”

More information on the proposals can be found here.

