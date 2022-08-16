Multiple people hurt in Memphis hospital shooting, police say

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also couldn’t specify how many victims were shot.

A vehicle was seen at the hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Other media reports indicate that a second crime scene was at a gas station, where a rifle could be seen on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Driver charged after fleeing from officers on the Hathaway Bridge.
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding a runaway that they believe is in...
PCPD searching for runaway; possibly endangered
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
Footage shows fight before Thomas Drive shooting, third person charged

Latest News

Trump's club has had security woes.
Security concerns nothing new at Mar-a-Lago, experts say
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Explosions refocus war in Ukraine on Russian-annexed Crimea
A man convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man will spend the rest...
Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder