New restaurant opens its doors in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar opened to the public Monday, proving the revitalization efforts in downtown Panama City aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

The new restaurant, owned by the St. Joe Company, overlooks the City Marina and specializes in coastal southern comfort food.

Company officials say the restaurant opened earlier than expected.

The local community nominated and voted on the restaurant’s name in late 2021.

Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar General Manager and Executive Chef Scott Blackwell said the new venue adds more variety to the restaurant selection in the area.

“I’ve got the best view of the Florida Coast in my opinion,” Blackwell said. “We’ve got a market here that’s excited to have another venue down here. Since Hurricane Michael it’s been hard to find a great place to eat and we want to be that great place.”

The restaurant will eventually offer reservations.

It can seat 220 people and opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

