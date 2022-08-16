One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m.

According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black Ford pickup truck was driving the opposite direction, westbound, on U.S. Highway 90.

The Honda drove into the westbound lane, hitting the pickup truck head on.

The driver of the Honda, a Freeport man, 26, has been pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck, both from Crestview, had serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles who went missing in Panama City Beach are believed to still be in the area.
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest.
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A tractor that was mowing grass in Jackson county was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
Two arrested in connection with a shooting on Thomas Drive
Footage shows fight before Thomas Drive shooting, third person charged

Latest News

Alf Coleman Flooding
Alf Coleman Road improvements to be unveiled at Tuesday meeting
Bay District Schools needs to fill teacher and support positions.
Bay District Schools continues to face teacher shortage
Operation Cross Country
FBI works with local agencies in nationwide human trafficking sting
Alf Coleman Flooding
Alf Coleman Flooding