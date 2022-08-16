One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m.

According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black Ford pickup truck was driving the opposite direction, westbound, on U.S. Highway 90.

The Honda drove into the westbound lane, hitting the pickup truck head on.

The driver of the Honda, a Freeport man, 26, has been pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck, both from Crestview, had serious injuries.

