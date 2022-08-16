Santa Rosa multi-vehicle crash results in truck overturned, minor injuries

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person had minor injuries after a multi-car crash in Santa Rosa County Monday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers, the crash involved three vehicles on State Road 87 and Nevada Street around 4 p.m.

FHP Officials say a white pickup truck was driving north on SR 87, approaching traffic, when it hit a stopped red pickup truck. The red truck then hit the stopped white SUV in front of it.

The force of the collision cause the red pickup truck to overturn on its side.

Troopers say the driver of the red truck, a Navarre man, 82, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The men driving the white truck, 34, and the white SUV, 21, both also from Navarre, were uninjured.

The road was briefly block by emergency crews, but is clear now.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

