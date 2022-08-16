Scallop season begins for Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scallop season kicked off Tuesday in Gulf County.

In an effort to curb boat ramp traffic, the Port St. Joe Police Department will be setting up a detour. The detour will be down Fourth Street to Baltzell Avenue to the boat ramp access.

Police said they will begin the detour on August 16th and 17th, and then will continue on Saturdays and Sundays as needed throughout the season.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the season will last until September 24th.

