Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic crash Tuesday morning closed a portion of Highway 77 in Bay County, backing up morning traffic.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 388.

Troopers say it appears no one was severely injured in the crash. (FHP)

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a fire supervisor’s truck was involved in the crash. Pictures show the truck flipped over on the roadway. A black truck smashed in the front is also shown.

According to troopers, no one was severely injured. We will update you as we learn more.

