Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After bigtime morning storms on the coasts of Walton and Bay Counties, the rest of the morning will quiet down. While we don’t have much of a rain chance for the rest of this morning, we will see storms redevelop by the end of the day today across the Panhandle. So if you’re planning on being out after 3 or 4pm this afternoon, go ahead and keep the umbrella with you for the late day and evening.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start. Be sure to dress comfortably. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits.

Eventually the heat of the day will set off developing storms in the late afternoon and evening. With a northerly steering flow in place, the storms will start up inland around 3pm near Hwy20 or I-10 and then drift south back down toward the coast in the evening. We’ll see another similar setup for Wednesday as well.

However, another favorable rain pattern will settle back in by mid to late week. A front will stall out in the Southeast toward the end of the week, fostering a stormier setup for the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly sunny skies with hot and humid highs near 92. Your 7 Day Forecast has afternoon and evening rain chances today and tomorrow with a stormier finish to the week.

