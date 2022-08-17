Alf Coleman Road improvements project plans unvieled

By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most Panama City Beach locals know rainy days almost always mean there’ll be some flooding in your forecast, especially if you’re heading down Alf Coleman Road. It’s a problem the city has been pushing to fix for years, but now plans are finalized and improvements are just around the corner. The city held a public meeting Tuesday to answer any questions.

Work doesn’t stop just because it rains. And for local high school teacher Matthew Bonnin, that means riding his bike down Alf Coleman even when it floods.

“Sometimes I have to ride almost in the middle of the street to avoid getting completely soaked when it’s flooded,” Bonnin said.

Bonnin isn’t the only one using the popular Panama City Beach roadway. More than a dozen residents stopped by city hall with questions on the highly-anticipated Alf Coleman improvements project.

“Mostly about access to the subdivisions along the corridor so we have plans to address that and make sure residents and businesses will have access at all times. We also have concerns about school access and typically pedestrian and bicycle access so sidewalks on both sides of the corridor will help us to address that,” Scott Passmore, Assistant Program Manager at Corradino Group, said.

Plans call for resurfacing, rehabilitating, and reconstructing the area between Hutchison Boulevard and Back Beach Road, adding continuous sidewalks and better lighting. But most importantly, raising the road.

“We’re raising the road about 14 inches so, on normal rainfalls like this, we’re hoping that Alf Coleman doesn’t flood again. That’s our goal.”

A goal like that doesn’t come cheap. The current budget is roughly $4.5 million, and will soon be going out to bid where the final cost will be determined. Once a bid is accepted and construction kicks off, CRA officials said it should take less than a year to complete. The project is being paid for with the Community Redevelopment Area Tax Increment Finance.

Construction is expected to start sometime around the beginning of next year.

