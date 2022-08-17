Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s results released Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.

(CNN, NBC, PROCTOR & GAMBLE PRODUCTIONS, MANDALAY ENTERTAINMENT, TOUCHSTONE PICTURES, NEW LINE CINEMA, UNIVERSAL TV, WARNER BROS. TV, GETTY IMAGES, KCAL, KCBS)

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from life support Sunday at a burn center. She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner’s office listed Aug. 11 as her date of death.

Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Troopers report a fire supervisor's truck was involved in a crash that shut down the southbound...
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come...
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
Southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall.
CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

Latest News

Short Term Rental Issues
Jackson County Water Study
Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
Hydrilla has been a nuisance at Merritts Mill Pond for several years.
County officials looking for ways to remove hydrilla from Merritts Mill Pond
Williams said she is excited to be in this new role.
Jackson County names new TDC director after more than 8 months