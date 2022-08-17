Conspiracy charge reinstated for former Lynn Haven Mayor, business owner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A charge dismissed in the federal case against former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and business owner James Finch has been reinstated.

In June, a judge dismissed Count 1, which charged the two with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. Anderson and Finch had said the indictment against them accuses them of multiple crimes in one charge, so it should be dismissed. The judge ruled that one of the 63 charges they faced could be dismissed but the others still stand. Those charges include wire fraud, theft or bribery, and making false statements.

On Tuesday, Chief United States District Judge Mark Walker ruled that Count 1 is reinstated. The order says, “Because this Court has an obligation to impose the least drastic remedy, it agrees that - while Count 1 is duplicitous - it should not have granted the motions to dismiss.”

Walker wrote prosecutors must “file a notice confirming its election to pursue only the 17th street, debris disposal, and rebuild conspiracy charged in Count 1.” This must be filed by the end of the week. The order also says “proposed jury instructions” must address the “duplicity issue” when they are submitted.

Anderson and Finch are accused of stealing money from the government after Hurricane Michael. The investigation began after a whistle blower reported Hurricane Michael debris clean-up charges weren’t adding up.

Anderson and Finch’s trial is slated to start November 28th.

