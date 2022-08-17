County officials looking for ways to remove hydrilla from Merritts Mill Pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For boaters and swimmers in Jackson County, the over growth of hydrilla in Merritts Mill Pond is causing problems.

“Hydrilla, specifically, is more of a stem and petal orientation,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “It doesn’t have a long leaf, so it is distinguishable.”

Officials say even though hydrilla isn’t physically dangerous to people, it can cause boat problems if you drive through it, or skin irritation if you swim through it.

We’re told hydrilla has been an ongoing problem in the Mill Pond for the last two to three years, and officials have tried several remedies to get rid of it.

“To this point we’ve done multiple chemical applications, we’ve introduced more grass carp to help keep it knocked back,” Daniels said.

Now, they are taking things up a notch.

“We’re doing a mechanical harvest currently, that is ongoing to kind of open up the channel and allow boat traffic,” Daniels said. “That will also open up more areas for herbicide treatment we’ve got scheduled for next month.”

In addition to these upcoming treatments, the county is also bringing in a University of Florida researcher to do a dye study on the hydrilla, so they can figure out the best way to get rid of it for good.

“The chemical that they’re using is not harmful to humans, so we won’t have any issues as far as swimming or catching fish, eating fish, that sort of thing,” Daniels said.

Officials say they hope after the dye study, which starts on Aug, 29th, the hydrilla will be gone by the end of the year.

