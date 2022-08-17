Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Troopers report a fire supervisor's truck was involved in a crash that shut down the southbound...
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
Driver charged after fleeing from officers on the Hathaway Bridge.
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
Southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall.
CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer

Latest News

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial
Alf Coleman Road improvements project plans unveiled
Alf Coleman Road improvements project plans unveiled
Residents voice concerns over offloading facility at Bay County Commission meeting
Residents voice concerns over offloading facility at Bay County Commission meeting
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies