Documents detailing FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption resealed

Documents detailing FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption resealed.
Documents detailing FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption resealed.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FBI documents detailing an investigation into alleged public corruption are now resealed, less than a week after being made visible to the public.

In the 45 page affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Lawrence Borghini, details were revealed regarding the lengthy investigation into alleged public corruption by multiple leaders and agencies after Hurricane Michael.

The report is now sealed and not available for public viewing. NewsChannel 7 reached out to the clerk’s office for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida. We were told a motion to seal the documents was filed on Tuesday. These documents were fully visible last Thursday.

Bay District Schools held a press conference last week to quickly respond to the report, and allow Superintendent Bill Husfelt an opportunity to clear his name. He is one of several named in the report for allegedly having personal property cleared by GAC while they were contracted by Bay District Schools. GAC is a local contractor who was hired by several area agencies to clear and clean up debris after the hurricane. Senator George Gainer is also named as a local elected leader who had personal work done by GAC.

Both Husfelt and Gainer denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Troopers report a fire supervisor's truck was involved in a crash that shut down the southbound...
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
Southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall.
CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer
Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come...
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County

Latest News

A federal judge reinstates a charge previously dismissed against a former city mayor and a...
Conspiracy charge reinstated for former Lynn Haven Mayor, business owner
This week's Wear It Wednesday looks were styled by Can't Hide Pretty Boutique in Panama City...
Wear It Wednesday styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique
This week’s Wear It Wednesday looks were styled by Can’t Hide Pretty boutique in Panama City...
Wear It Wednesday with Can't Hide Pretty Boutique
This week's Wear It Wednesday looks were styled by Can't Hide Pretty.
Wear It Wednesday with Can't Hide Pretty