Documents detailing FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption resealed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FBI documents detailing an investigation into alleged public corruption are now resealed, less than a week after being made visible to the public.

In the 45 page affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Lawrence Borghini, details were revealed regarding the lengthy investigation into alleged public corruption by multiple leaders and agencies after Hurricane Michael.

The report is now sealed and not available for public viewing. NewsChannel 7 reached out to the clerk’s office for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida. We were told a motion to seal the documents was filed on Tuesday. These documents were fully visible last Thursday.

Bay District Schools held a press conference last week to quickly respond to the report, and allow Superintendent Bill Husfelt an opportunity to clear his name. He is one of several named in the report for allegedly having personal property cleared by GAC while they were contracted by Bay District Schools. GAC is a local contractor who was hired by several area agencies to clear and clean up debris after the hurricane. Senator George Gainer is also named as a local elected leader who had personal work done by GAC.

Both Husfelt and Gainer denied any wrongdoing.

