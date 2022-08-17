Jackson County names new TDC director after more than 8 months

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a new face of tourism in Jackson County. County Commissioners announced Kelsi Williams as the new Executive Director of the Tourism Development Council Tuesday.

The Iowa native is taking over the position that has been open for more than eight months. Williams is an Iowa State graduate and moved to Jackson County two years ago.

She said she has lots of ideas on how to tap into the county’s natural resources and get the community members involved.

“We don’t want to push people that have already been here out in any way to be able to bring in new faces, or to be able to bring in toursists, so making sure that we are getting the region’s buy in and making sure they are happy and advocating for their own county and what is within it,” Williams said.

Williams’ first official day on the job is Aug. 31.

