Jackson County names new TDC director after more than 8 months

Williams said she is excited to be in this new role.
Williams said she is excited to be in this new role.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a new face of tourism in Jackson County. County Commissioners announced Kelsi Williams as the new Executive Director of the Tourism Development Council Tuesday.

The Iowa native is taking over the position that has been open for more than eight months. Williams is an Iowa State graduate and moved to Jackson County two years ago.

She said she has lots of ideas on how to tap into the county’s natural resources and get the community members involved.

“We don’t want to push people that have already been here out in any way to be able to bring in new faces, or to be able to bring in toursists, so making sure that we are getting the region’s buy in and making sure they are happy and advocating for their own county and what is within it,” Williams said.

Williams’ first official day on the job is Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Troopers report a fire supervisor's truck was involved in a crash that shut down the southbound...
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come...
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
Southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall.
CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

Latest News

Short Term Rental Issues
Jackson County Water Study
Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
Hydrilla has been a nuisance at Merritts Mill Pond for several years.
County officials looking for ways to remove hydrilla from Merritts Mill Pond