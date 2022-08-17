“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise.

Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.

Temple also discussed what a microchip is, and why it is important for all pets to have one.

If you’d like to learn more, watch the video attached to this story.

