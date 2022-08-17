Tuesday Evening Forecast

Wetter weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The showers and storms from Tuesday will die down this evening. Otherwise it will be warm and humid w/lows in the mid 70s. On Wednesday it should be hotter and drier for the first part of the day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like temps were over 100. NW/W winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 50% and the most likely time will be in the late afternoon/evening. By Thursday the rain chances will increase to 70%. The rain chances will stay high through Saturday and then decrease as we head into next week.

In the tropics there is an area in the southern Caribbean over Central America that has a 20% chance to develop in the Bay of Campeche. While development is unlikely we will continue to watch it.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

