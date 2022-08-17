Wear It Wednesday styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fall season is about to begin, and that means it’s time to switch up your wardrobe!

This week’s Wear It Wednesday looks were styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique in Panama City Beach. The boutique is located in The Marketplace at 12101 Panama City Beach Parkway. You can also shop their website here.

Madalyn Jones and Vivan Gibson, co-owners of Can’t Hide Pretty, came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about the styles.

They discussed the transition from bright, summer colors to cool, darker-toned colors going into fall. They also talked about the return of 80s’ fashion trends, and how to change up your daily look while still feeling comfortable.

To hear those fashion tips and tricks, watch the videos attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.