Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning on satellite and radar with just a few clouds passing through. Plenty of sunshine will get the day started today. But don’t leave the umbrellas at home, especially for those commuting late in the day, or for those with evening plans.

Temperatures get the day started with a warm and humid feel in the 70s. We’ll have plenty of heat coming our way today. Highs today reach the low 90s for most in the mostly sunny skies in the early afternoon. Feels like temperatures will return to the triple digits around 105°. So dress comfortably as well.

That heat and humidity, in combination with the stalled out front will generate storms across the south. A few will pop up locally inland with the potential to drift down toward the coast in a northwesterly steering wind. However, storms that develop this afternoon out of state across Alabama and Mississippi will also have the chance at drifting southeast toward NWFL into the evening.

The stalled out front in the Southeast will lead toward a favorable setup for more storminess through the days of Thursday and Friday as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies through much of the day before storms develop or move in late in the afternoon or evening. Your 7 Day Forecast has our skies remaining unsettled through Thursday and Friday with higher coverage of storms possible throughout the day.

