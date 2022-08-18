Changes to standardized testing in Florida schools on this week’s Back to School

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to help kids succeed, changes have been made to how students are tested in Florida schools.

Camilla Hudson, the coordinator of assessment and accountability of Bay District Schools, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss these changes and what students can expect this year.

Hudson told viewers about the new progress monitoring, and how it is different than the Florida Standard Assessment tests.

If you’d like to hear what parents and students can expect this school year, watch the videos attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.