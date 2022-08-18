Chipola College celebrates 75th anniversary

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Doctor Sarah Clemmons has only been the president at Chipola College for the last five years. However, she has been involved with the school much longer.

“Chipola is near and dear to me, because I have spent my entire career here, and I am really invested in it emotionally as well as for our students,” Clemmons said.

Clemmons said there have been lots of changes through the years, but the change from ‘Chipola Junior College’ to ‘Chipola College,’ stands out.

“When we began offering Bachelor’s Degrees, it offered such wonderful opportunities, especially for the students in our five county service area,” Clemmons said.

The college is now recognizing its success over the past three-quarters of a century, celebrating its 75th anniversary. Chipola is not only the the third oldest college in Florida, but it is also the third smallest, and some people say that is one of the best things about the school.

“Just the smallness allows us to be able to reach out and touch basically every student,” Director of Distributed Systems Matt White said.

As they honor the 75th year, Chipola leaders plan to celebrate with both current and past students, and build bonds with alumni.

“We also want to connect them with each other, because a lot of alumni want to look for other people in their class, so we’re trying to connect with our alumni, so we can connect them also with other people in their class,” White said.

Officials say they want to continue celebrating the 75th anniversary for the whole semester, and continue their legacy for many years to come.

