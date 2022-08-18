Florida man incidicted in beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger

Infamous crime boss was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018
WHITEY BULGER BOSTON BOOKING PHOTO
WHITEY BULGER BOSTON BOOKING PHOTO(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom and Steven Maxwell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG. WEST VIRGINIA (WJHG/WECP) - Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, including an Ocala, Florida man, according to the FBI Jacksonville Division.

FBI officials said in a news release that Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, from Ocala were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death in October of 2018 while all were incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence.

McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent. Geas is still incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero is no longer being held at USP Hazelton but remains housed in the federal prison system.

McKinnon was on federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested today in Florida.

Bulger was 89 years old when he died. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon S. Flower and Randolph J. Bernard are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services investigated. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

