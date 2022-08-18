Sheriff’s office investigating apparent drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a woman was spotted floating in the water near the Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by OCSO.

Deputies said boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR.

The victim was taken to the Coast Guard Station for contact to be made with EMS, however she did not survive.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.