Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

We’ll have a passing batch of showers moving through this morning. However, this isn’t the only round of rain we’ll have for the day ahead. Another stormier batch of rain is expected for most of NWFL by lunch.

Otherwise, we’re still warm and humid, despite the storms that we had late in the day yesterday. An onshore wind helped to replace our warm moist air overnight. Dress comfortably and reach for the umbrellas, another unsettled day lies ahead.

Our stalled out frontal boundary is now draped across MS, AL, and GA to our north and will be the focal point for developing more storms today. After this morning’s early batch of showers, we’ll see a more potent batch of storms pushing into our Western Counties by late morning. The storms will pass over Hwy231 by early afternoon and then head out to the Eastern Counties into the mid to late afternoon. The good news is this batch of storms should tap out our atmosphere and prevent any late day sea breeze storms from developing like they have over the past couple evenings.

The front remains in place and southwesterly winds settle in for Friday. That will put us in a more classic summery setup where we’ll have a chance at the warm waters of the Gulf developing a few showers for the coast around or just before sunrise tomorrow. Then we’ll see another afternoon scattered storm possible from the coast to inland as daytime heating sets off the sea breeze storms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with passing waves of showers or storms through the day. Highs today only reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us falling into a more typical summery setup for hit or miss storms in the days ahead.

